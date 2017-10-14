UBS AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) in a research note released on Tuesday, 99wallstreet.com reports. UBS AG currently has a $319,000.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $291,000.00.

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hathaway in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $315,000.00 price target on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/berkshire-hathaway-inc-brk-a-given-buy-rating-at-ubs-ag.html.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.