Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS AG

UBS AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) in a research note released on Tuesday, 99wallstreet.com reports. UBS AG currently has a $319,000.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $291,000.00.
Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hathaway in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $315,000.00 price target on the stock.
Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.