Jefferies Group LLC set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. DZ Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf AG in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Beiersdorf AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Beiersdorf AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Beiersdorf AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.77 ($107.97).

Get Beiersdorf AG alerts:

Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) opened at 94.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of €21.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.26. Beiersdorf AG has a 52-week low of €75.16 and a 52-week high of €98.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €91.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €92.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/beiersdorf-ag-bei-given-a-95-00-price-target-by-jefferies-group-llc-analysts.html.

Beiersdorf AG Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and tesa Business. The Consumer Business segment offers skin and body care products. The tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.