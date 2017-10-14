Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Shares Bought by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD owned 0.21% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $88,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $105,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 55.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.0% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 5,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total transaction of $1,178,735.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,890.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $1,503,122.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,945.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,904 shares of company stock valued at $15,242,688. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE BDX) opened at 201.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.00. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $161.29 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post $9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 83.43%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

