Beaton Management Co. Inc. Takes $236,000 Position in Eversource Energy (ES)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy (ES) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,702 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $71.00 target price on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, and the regulated electric generation businesses.

