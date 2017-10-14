Beaton Management Co. Inc. Invests $2.68 Million in 3M Company (MMM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. 3M makes up about 2.7% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider Paul A. Keel sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $1,023,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,498.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total transaction of $295,110.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,890. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 3M Company (NYSE MMM) traded up 0.06% on Friday, hitting $217.72. 1,461,703 shares of the company traded hands. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $163.85 and a 1-year high of $219.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.21 and its 200 day moving average is $204.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). 3M had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post $8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of 3M from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.77.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

