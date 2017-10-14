BB&T Investment Services Inc. Invests $135,000 in Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Stock

BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,394 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Hat by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,522 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,687,836,000 after purchasing an additional 479,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Red Hat by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,165,642 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,069,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Red Hat by 28.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,794,946 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $363,365,000 after purchasing an additional 848,777 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Hat by 2.7% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,803,495 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $156,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Hat by 34.4% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302,954 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $124,758,000 after purchasing an additional 333,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Shares of Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) traded up 0.16% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.10. 1,553,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Red Hat, Inc. has a one year low of $68.54 and a one year high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.02.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The open-source software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.56 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Hat, Inc. will post $2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $152,069.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,913 shares in the company, valued at $991,101.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 9,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $894,138.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,590,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $4,227,191. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

