BB&T Investment Services Inc. Invests $108,000 in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (CWB) Stock

BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (NYSE:CWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF during the second quarter valued at $118,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (CWB) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.52. 345,632 shares of the company traded hands. SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

About SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

