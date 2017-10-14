BB&T Corporation (BBT) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks, Inc.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

BBT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BB&T Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of BB&T Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of BB&T Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Macquarie upgraded BB&T Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BB&T Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) opened at 46.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.07. BB&T Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. BB&T Corporation had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. BB&T Corporation’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BB&T Corporation will post $2.81 EPS for the current year.

BB&T Corporation declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.88 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP William Rufus Yates sold 28,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $1,342,201.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,131.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Jerome Johnson, Jr. sold 18,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $865,606.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,610 shares of company stock worth $2,618,364. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of BB&T Corporation by 6.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BB&T Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its stake in shares of BB&T Corporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T Corporation by 51.1% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB&T Corporation Company Profile

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

