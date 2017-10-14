Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 353,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 10.1% in the first quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (BAX) traded up 0.46% during trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. 2,837,203 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.31. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post $2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 12,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $772,363.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,114.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 9,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $583,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,050 shares of company stock worth $2,158,587 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

