Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) in a report released on Friday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $70.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS AG increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.69.

Baxter International (BAX) traded up 0.46% on Friday, reaching $62.82. 2,837,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post $2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 12,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $772,363.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $555,537.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,859.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,050 shares of company stock worth $2,158,587 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1,941.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,937,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,434,190,000 after buying an additional 44,638,052 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 42,907.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,652,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,690,000 after buying an additional 4,642,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2,859.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,897,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,384,000 after buying an additional 1,833,015 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 438.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,072,000 after buying an additional 1,602,894 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 83.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $167,273,000 after buying an additional 1,463,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

