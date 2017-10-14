Basf Se (BAS) Receives €91.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €91.96 ($108.19).

BAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf Se in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Macquarie set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Basf Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Basf Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Basf Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €90.10 ($106.00) price objective on Basf Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Basf Se (ETR BAS) traded down 0.045% on Wednesday, reaching €89.112. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,185 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.94. Basf Se has a 52-week low of €75.30 and a 52-week high of €94.15. The firm has a market cap of €81.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.140.

About Basf Se

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

