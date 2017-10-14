Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX) PT Set at $20.00 by TD Securities

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) has been given a $20.00 target price by investment analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Barrick Gold Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX) opened at 16.67 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of -0.34.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Barrick Gold Corporation had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corporation will post $0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corporation by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,981,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,558,000 after buying an additional 10,291,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corporation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,435,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,503,000 after buying an additional 1,190,761 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corporation by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,529,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,088,000 after buying an additional 13,576,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corporation by 40,554.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,482,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,925,000 after buying an additional 23,424,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corporation by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,856,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,514 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

