Barings LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Barings LLC continued to hold its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FDO Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,818,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 539,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,633,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) opened at 114.87 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $120.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post $5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8225 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barings LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (SRE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/barings-llc-has-738000-holdings-in-sempra-energy-sre.html.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.