Barclays PLC Raises Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Price Target to $13.00

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $16.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $19.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil Corporation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.06.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE MRO) traded up 0.95% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. 11,382,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $11.69 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $19.28.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Marathon Oil Corporation had a negative net margin of 140.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Corporation will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil Corporation by 4,827.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,176,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,693,396,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001,815 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil Corporation by 39.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,589 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Corporation during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Marathon Oil Corporation during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

