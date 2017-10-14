Barclays PLC Raises EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Price Target to $117.00

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective lifted by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, July 14th. FBR & Co lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.62. 1,953,638 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.74. The firm’s market cap is $55.79 billion. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $109.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. EOG Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post $0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is -131.37%.

In related news, insider Gary L. Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,465 shares in the company, valued at $103,149,142.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $352,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,473.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,578 shares of company stock worth $3,700,882 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

