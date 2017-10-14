Barclays PLC Analysts Give Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) a $5.00 Price Target

Barclays PLC set a $5.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WLL. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an in-line rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) opened at 5.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.96 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.64 million. Whiting Petroleum Corporation had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corporation will post ($0.69) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,173,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,236,000 after purchasing an additional 254,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,799,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,396 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 21,336,862 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $117,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450,722 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,517,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,273 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 5,729,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

