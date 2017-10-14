Barclays PLC Analysts Give Scout24 AG (G24) a €39.00 Price Target

Barclays PLC set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating on shares of Scout24 AG in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Scout24 AG presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.35 ($42.76).

Scout24 AG (ETR G24) opened at 34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of €3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of €34.46 and a 200 day moving average of €33.13. Scout24 AG has a one year low of €28.45 and a one year high of €35.98.

About Scout24 AG

Scout24 AG, formerly Asa NewCo GmbH, is a Germany-based holding company engaged in the Internet services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides digital classified advertisement platforms in Germany and other European countries, notably Scout24.com, ImmobilienScout24.de and Autoscout24.com.

