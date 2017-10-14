Barclays PLC Analysts Give Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) a $18.00 Price Target

Barclays PLC set a $18.00 target price on Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIM. BidaskClub raised Chimera Investment Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment Corporation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Chimera Investment Corporation from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Chimera Investment Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Chimera Investment Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) opened at 19.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $150.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.75 million. Chimera Investment Corporation had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 63.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Corporation will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. Chimera Investment Corporation’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment Corporation by 14,286.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,273,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194,932 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Chimera Investment Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,283,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment Corporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,556,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,741,000 after acquiring an additional 658,674 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,516,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment Corporation by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,466,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 377,925 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimera Investment Corporation

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including agency residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS), non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage loans and real estate related securities.

