Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Equifax, Inc. (EFX)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Equifax worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Equifax by 9,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Equifax by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Joseph Michael Loughran III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $584,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,238,412.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,219 shares of company stock worth $1,780,938. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE EFX) traded up 0.63% during trading on Friday, hitting $109.50. 2,157,916 shares of the company were exchanged. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $147.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.09.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $856.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post $5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

