Bank of Nova Scotia Has $8.44 Million Stake in Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSE:XLY) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Consumer Discretionary SPDR were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 198,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169,326 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after acquiring an additional 387,703 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 127,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 47,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY) traded up 0.48% during trading on Friday, hitting $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,147 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. Consumer Discretionary SPDR has a 1-year low of $76.61 and a 1-year high of $92.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This is an increase from Consumer Discretionary SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Consumer Discretionary SPDR to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Consumer Discretionary SPDR Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

