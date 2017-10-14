Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 721 Shares of Revlon, Inc. (REV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Revlon worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Revlon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revlon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Revlon by 5.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Revlon in the second quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on Revlon in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

In other Revlon news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 280,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $5,235,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 66,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,680.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,698,314 shares of company stock worth $31,129,986. Insiders own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE REV) opened at 22.55 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.19 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. Revlon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Revlon had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $645.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post $1.80 EPS for the current year.

Revlon, Inc manufactures, markets and sells around the world a range of beauty and personal care products, including color cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, as well as beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products.

