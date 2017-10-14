Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,104 Shares of FS Investment Corporation (FSIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FS Investment Corporation were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in shares of FS Investment Corporation by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 969,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 109,666 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in FS Investment Corporation by 5.4% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 837,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FS Investment Corporation by 7.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 762,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 52,340 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FS Investment Corporation by 9.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 584,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50,874 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FS Investment Corporation by 29.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 536,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 120,677 shares during the period. 32.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Investment Corporation alerts:

In other FS Investment Corporation news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 17,100 shares of FS Investment Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $143,811.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 21,575 shares of company stock valued at $181,177 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised FS Investment Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut FS Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Investment Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of FS Investment Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Investment Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) opened at 8.30 on Friday. FS Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). FS Investment Corporation had a net margin of 59.88% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.14 million. On average, analysts predict that FS Investment Corporation will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. FS Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.26%.

WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,104 Shares of FS Investment Corporation (FSIC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-purchases-5104-shares-of-fs-investment-corporation-fsic.html.

FS Investment Corporation Profile

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

Receive News & Ratings for FS Investment Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Investment Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.