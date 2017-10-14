Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,197 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 26,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE MITT) opened at 19.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 85.21% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MITT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

