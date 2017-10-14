Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Position Maintained by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC maintained its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corporation accounts for approximately 0.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America Corporation were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 10,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America Corporation alerts:

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of Bank of America Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $2,096,194.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) opened at 25.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.07 billion. Bank of America Corporation had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Bank of America Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Bank of America Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Position Maintained by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/bank-of-america-corporation-bac-position-maintained-by-connecticut-wealth-management-llc.html.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of America Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

About Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.