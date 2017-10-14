Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 28,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 157,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. BidaskClub upgraded Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE ENB) remained flat at $41.49 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,352 shares. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $45.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post $1.64 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

