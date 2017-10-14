Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Given a €6.60 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander, and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Societe Generale set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on shares of Banco Santander, and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS AG set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Banco Santander, and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €6.17 ($7.26) target price on shares of Banco Santander, and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of Banco Santander, and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.23 ($7.33).

Shares of Banco Santander, (BME:SAN) opened at 6.58 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $101.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10.

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

