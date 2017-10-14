Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $2.81 Million in Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW) Stock

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 345,000 shares of the offshore driller’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Atwood Oceanics makes up approximately 1.0% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned 0.43% of Atwood Oceanics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Atwood Oceanics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,780,701 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $96,013,000 after purchasing an additional 310,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atwood Oceanics by 45,068.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,385 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $91,235,000 after buying an additional 9,552,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atwood Oceanics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,809 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $62,021,000 after buying an additional 626,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atwood Oceanics by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,416,265 shares of the offshore driller’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after buying an additional 1,860,301 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Atwood Oceanics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATW. Jefferies Group LLC set a $10.00 target price on shares of Atwood Oceanics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) traded up 1.97% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. 29,578,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Atwood Oceanics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The stock’s market cap is $749.87 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The offshore driller reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Atwood Oceanics had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atwood Oceanics, Inc. will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current year.

About Atwood Oceanics

Atwood Oceanics, Inc is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.

