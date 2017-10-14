Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Perrigo Company (PRGO) Stock

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 0.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Perrigo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGO. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Perrigo Company (PRGO) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/balyasny-asset-management-llc-invests-1-40-million-in-perrigo-company-prgo-stock.html.

Perrigo Company (PRGO) opened at 87.78 on Friday. Perrigo Company has a 12 month low of $63.68 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. The company’s market cap is $12.52 billion.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 51.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company will post $4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Needham sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $321,716.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,459.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $47,370.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,894 shares of company stock valued at $581,320. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.