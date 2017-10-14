Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Snap-On Incorporated (SNA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,141 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 7.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 6.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 5.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap-On news, VP Iain Boyd sold 18,418 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $2,717,391.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $152.58 per share, with a total value of $40,433.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Snap-On from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) opened at 152.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day moving average of $156.80. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $140.83 and a 52-week high of $181.73.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.87 million. Snap-On had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post $10.09 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

