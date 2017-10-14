Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Position Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,877 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Avon Products worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Avon Products during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Avon Products during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Avon Products by 112.5% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Avon Products by 52.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 338,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 115,788 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avon Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,771,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) opened at 2.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. Avon Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock’s market cap is $1.05 billion.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avon Products, Inc. will post $0.14 EPS for the current year.

AVP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avon Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Avon Products in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.49.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; South Latin America; North Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Its product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics).

