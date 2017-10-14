AveXis, Inc. (AVXS) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVXS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $123.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s current price.

AVXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of AveXis in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $102.50) on shares of AveXis in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. set a $100.00 target price on shares of AveXis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of AveXis in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of AveXis in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AveXis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Shares of AveXis (AVXS) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.39. 261,955 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67. AveXis has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $106.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.33 billion.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AveXis will post ($6.22) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian K. Kaspar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.46, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $173,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $173,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,340 shares of company stock worth $2,023,896 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AveXis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AveXis by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AveXis by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AveXis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AveXis by 1,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About AveXis

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

