Auxier Asset Management Takes $3.27 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (AIG)

Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,631,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,900 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,857,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,522 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,432,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,743,000 after purchasing an additional 159,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,904,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,681,000 after purchasing an additional 584,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,861,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE AIG) traded up 0.98% on Friday, reaching $63.16. 7,080,434 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The stock’s market capitalization is $57.06 billion.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post $3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -711.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.35.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

