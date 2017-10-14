Auxier Asset Management Maintains Stake in Alkermes PLC (ALKS)

Auxier Asset Management continued to hold its stake in Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,651 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Alkermes PLC were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Alkermes PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes PLC by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alkermes PLC by 366.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alkermes PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ ALKS) traded down 0.08% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,813 shares. The firm’s market cap is $7.73 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. Alkermes PLC has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $63.40.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.54 million. Alkermes PLC had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Alkermes PLC will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $69.00 price target on Alkermes PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $78.00 price target on Alkermes PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Alkermes PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alkermes PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

In other news, CAO Kathryn L. Biberstein sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $695,800.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,636.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $75,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $930,280. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes PLC Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

