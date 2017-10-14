Auxier Asset Management Has $6,702,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Auxier Asset Management maintained its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Aflac accounts for approximately 1.4% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) traded up 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,259 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.20. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post $6.69 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. BidaskClub lowered Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

In other news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $50,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,346.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kriss Cloninger III sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 253,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

