Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AUTO. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.11) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.73) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 444.15 ($5.84).

Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO) opened at 371.90 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.62 billion. Auto Trader Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 337.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 445.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 367.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 384.62.

Auto Trader Group PLC Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace. The Company is engaged in the business of buying and selling new and used vehicles. The Company also operates similar business in Ireland through its Website carzone.ie. The Company caters to various types of customer, including Trade, which consists of revenue from retailer customers and revenue from other products and services provided to retailers and home traders to support their online activities; Consumer services, which comprises revenue from individuals for vehicle advertisements on the Company’s Websites, and also includes revenue derived from third-party services directed at consumers relating to their motoring needs, such as insurance and loan finance, and Display advertising, which consists of revenue from customers and advertising agencies for placing display advertising on the Company’s Websites.

