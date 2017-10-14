Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOLD. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ BOLD) traded up 0.14% during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 257,160 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The firm’s market capitalization is $779.90 million. Audentes Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $33.43.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will post ($3.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 441,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,518,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Nagler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,443,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 278.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 153,617 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 182.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 846,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 546,617 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 77.8% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,459,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after acquiring an additional 638,780 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc is an early-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The Company has a portfolio of product candidates, including AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome (Crigler-Najjar); AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT).

