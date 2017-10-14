AT&T Inc. (T) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “AT&T is planning to spread its 5G technology trials to three new cities – Waco, Kalamazoo, South Bend by 2017 end. Deployment of G. fast based services complements its high-speed broadband services. AT&T’s NetBond is gearing up to offer multiple cloud-to-cloud connections. The company is targeting customers by offering a combo of wireless and video services. Meanwhile, AT&T is reportedly exploring a strategic option to sell a major part of its Latin American pay-TV operations. AT&T has unveiled its own Android tablet, Primetime. The AT&T-Time Warner pending deal awaits nod from Brazil and United States. However, AT&T operates in a competitive and saturated wireless U.S. market. Losses in access lines, operating expenses, marketing costs associated with attractive discounts, regulatory norms and union issues are other major risks. Over the past three months, the stock grew 5.5% as against the industry's 6.2% gain.”

Get AT&T Inc. alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on T. Vetr downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.24 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AT&T from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Shares of AT&T (NYSE T) opened at 35.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.49. AT&T has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $43.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.84 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post $2.94 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/att-inc-t-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 117,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in AT&T by 22.7% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Affinity Wealth Management boosted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI boosted its position in AT&T by 17.2% during the first quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 64,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.