Atlantica Yield PLC (ABY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:ABY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Atlantica Yield PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield PLC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (ABY) opened at 20.78 on Thursday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Yield PLC by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 313,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield PLC in the second quarter worth $2,136,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Atlantica Yield PLC by 64.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Atlantica Yield PLC by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield PLC in the first quarter worth $107,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Yield PLC Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc, formerly Abengoa Yield plc, is a total return company. The Company owns, manages, and acquires renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets, focused on North America (the United States and Mexico), South America (Peru, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (Spain, Algeria and South Africa).

