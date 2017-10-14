Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

ATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Athene Holding from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $59.00 target price on Athene Holding and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Athene Holding from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised Athene Holding from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Athene Holding to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.86.

Athene Holding (NYSE ATH) opened at 54.58 on Tuesday. Athene Holding has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77.

Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding will post $5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Athene Holding by 1,331.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,310 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Athene Holding by 12.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 94,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Athene Holding in the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Athene Holding in the second quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Athene Holding in the second quarter worth approximately $76,530,000. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athene Holding

Athene Holding Ltd. is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include Retirement Services, Corporate and Other. Retirement Services segment consists of the United States and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products. Retirement Services has retail operations, which provide annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders.

