Ashmore Group plc (ASHM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 392.20 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 378.50 ($4.98), with a volume of shares changing hands. Specifically, insider Clive Adamson purchased 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £3,493.16 ($4,592.64). Also, insider Tom Shippey sold 92,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.48), for a total transaction of £316,396.85 ($415,983.24).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASHM shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ashmore Group plc to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ashmore Group plc from GBX 338 ($4.44) to GBX 333 ($4.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Ashmore Group plc from GBX 325 ($4.27) to GBX 354 ($4.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 353.56 ($4.65).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 349.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.25. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.53 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a GBX 12.10 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Ashmore Group plc’s previous dividend of $4.55.

About Ashmore Group plc

Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets asset manager. The Company offers a range of investment themes, such as external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, United States and Others.

