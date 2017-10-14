Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM) insider Clive Adamson bought 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £3,493.16 ($4,592.64).

Ashmore Group plc (LON ASHM) opened at 378.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 349.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 353.25. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.53 billion. Ashmore Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 269.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 392.20.

Get Ashmore Group plc alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Ashmore Group plc’s previous dividend of $4.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ashmore Group plc (ASHM) Insider Clive Adamson Acquires 934 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/ashmore-group-plc-ashm-insider-clive-adamson-acquires-934-shares.html.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a report on Friday. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ashmore Group plc from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 346 ($4.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 353.56 ($4.65).

Ashmore Group plc Company Profile

Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets asset manager. The Company offers a range of investment themes, such as external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, United States and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashmore Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashmore Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.