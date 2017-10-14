Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 899.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.31% of Energizer Holdings worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,841,000 after purchasing an additional 33,625 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings by 108.6% in the second quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 217,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 113,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings by 19.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer Holdings Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/arrowstreet-capital-limited-partnership-increases-position-in-energizer-holdings-inc-enr.html.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ENR) opened at 48.46 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Energizer Holdings had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 529.84%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post $2.92 EPS for the current year.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Energizer Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.61 per share, with a total value of $303,753.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at $95,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan R. Hoskins acquired 12,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.28 per share, with a total value of $499,983.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,055.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,839 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Holdings Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.