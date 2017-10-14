Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $8.75 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.18% of Copa Holdings, worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Copa Holdings, by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,961,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,511,000 after buying an additional 270,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,538,000 after purchasing an additional 294,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,675 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) opened at 129.53 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $134.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Copa Holdings, had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $578.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post $8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Copa Holdings,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Copa Holdings,’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on CPA shares. Bank of America Corporation reduced their target price on Copa Holdings, from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered Copa Holdings, from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Copa Holdings, in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa Holdings, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Copa Holdings, in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.39.

Copa Holdings, Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

