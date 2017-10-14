Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 66,100 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.26% of NuVasive worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,761,000 after purchasing an additional 517,115 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 546,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,055,000 after purchasing an additional 296,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $20,724,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 450.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,969,000 after purchasing an additional 191,166 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) opened at 50.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $81.68.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post $1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.52 per share, for a total transaction of $123,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lesley H. Howe sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $256,620.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $955,598 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.62.
NuVasive Company Profile
Nuvasive, Inc is a medical device company. The Company focuses on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine surgery. Its product portfolio focuses on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used to aid in the spinal fusion process.
