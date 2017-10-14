Argus Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Price Target to $145.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) had its target price increased by Argus from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Nomura raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.25.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) traded up 2.22% on Wednesday, reaching $127.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,960 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.47 and its 200 day moving average is $112.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post $7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $2,425,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,525,705.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 210,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $24,406,075.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,093,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,079 shares of company stock worth $53,947,455. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

