Argos Therapeutics (ARGS) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.06

News stories about Argos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARGS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Argos Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4992799407005 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Argos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Argos Therapeutics (NASDAQ ARGS) traded down 0.23% during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031,458 shares. The company’s market cap is $9.35 million. Argos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

Argos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Argos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,391.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,532.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Argos Therapeutics will post ($1.19) EPS for the current year.

Argos Therapeutics Company Profile

Argos Therapeutics, Inc (Argos) is an immuno-oncology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases based on its technology platform called Arcelis. The Company’s Arcelis technology platform utilizes biological components from a patient’s own cancer cells or virus to generate individualized immunotherapies.

