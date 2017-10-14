Argonaut Gold Inc (AR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on AR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE AR) traded down 1.50% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 125,969 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.53 million and a PE ratio of 22.59. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

