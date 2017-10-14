Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Holdings Maintained by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC maintained its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital Corporation were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital Corporation in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Ares Capital Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $19.00 price target on Ares Capital Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) traded down 0.12% during trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,062 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $17.87.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Capital Corporation had a net margin of 44.61% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Ares Capital Corporation Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

