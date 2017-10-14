Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arcadia Biosciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.7493208832381 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 price objective on Arcadia Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd.

Get Arcadia Biosciences Inc. alerts:

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ RKDA) traded down 2.7838% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.3597. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,147 shares. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $15.35 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 499.59% and a negative return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post ($0.36) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/arcadia-biosciences-rkda-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-accern-reports.html.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology trait company. The Company develops a portfolio of yield and traits addressing multiple crops that supply the global food and feed markets. It has a pipeline of products in development incorporating its traits, including products that are in advanced stages of development or on the market.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.