Media coverage about ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ARCA biopharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.6922019157518 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ARCA biopharma (ABIO) traded up 3.33% on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,254 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $18.21 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Get ARCA biopharma Inc. alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ARCA biopharma will post ($1.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ARCA biopharma (ABIO) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/arca-biopharma-abio-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-accern-reports.html.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc (ARCA) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is principally focused on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a beta-blocker and mild vasodilator that the Company is evaluating in a clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients with heart failure with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFREF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.